We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 186% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 204K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9610
204532
Snapdragon 860 +172%
556037
CPU 63795 138608
GPU 40094 201905
Memory 39989 90665
UX 59892 118540
Total score 204532 556037
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9610
342
Snapdragon 860 +115%
737
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610
1141
Snapdragon 860 +130%
2624
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s 142.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.45 images/s 20.3 images/s
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s 44.55 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 46.35 images/s
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s 22.85 images/s
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s 1.65 Mnodes/s
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s 777.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 384
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 1037 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 690
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2018 April 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E9610 SM8150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

