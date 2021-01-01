Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 186% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 556K vs 204K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|63795
|138608
|GPU
|40094
|201905
|Memory
|39989
|90665
|UX
|59892
|118540
|Total score
|204532
|556037
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
342
Snapdragon 860 +115%
737
Multi-Core Score
1141
Snapdragon 860 +130%
2624
|Image compression
|75.5 Mpixels/s
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.45 images/s
|20.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.25 words/s
|44.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|46.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.13 images/s
|22.85 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.12 Mnodes/s
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|394.4 Krows/s
|777.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|384
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|1037 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9610
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
