Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 865

Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610
VS
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 269% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 174K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
347
Snapdragon 865 +171%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1151
Snapdragon 865 +201%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
174828
Snapdragon 865 +242%
597763

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 512
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2018 December 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9610, or ask any questions
