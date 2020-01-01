Exynos 9610 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 269% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 174K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Snapdragon 865 +171%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1151
Snapdragon 865 +201%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
174828
Snapdragon 865 +242%
597763
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|512
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
