Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 174K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
347
Exynos 1080 +148%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1151
Exynos 1080 +158%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
174828
Exynos 1080 +267%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1600 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Processor
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 9610
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9610
3. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Samsung Exynos 9610
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 9610
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Samsung Exynos 9610
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 1080
7. Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 1080
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1080
9. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Samsung Exynos 1080
10. Samsung Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1080

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 9610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish