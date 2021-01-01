Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 9610
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 9610
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9610
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 59401 51214
GPU 34926 16685
Memory 37186 24627
UX 36556 29764
Total score 167693 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9610 +14%
334
Exynos 7872
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9610 +47%
1134
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression 75.5 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.45 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 25.25 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 8.13 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.12 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 394.4 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 16
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 January 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

