Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 11.92 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +136%
344
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +26%
1155
919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|71 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|16.5 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
