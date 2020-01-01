Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7884B
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 174K vs 110K
- 47% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1560 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +40%
347
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +27%
1151
905
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +58%
174828
110537
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 7884B
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1560 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|64 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|-
