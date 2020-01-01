Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7885 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7885

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 140K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610 +6%
344
Exynos 7885
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610 +10%
1155
Exynos 7885
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610 +25%
175332
Exynos 7885
140248

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 7885

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1300 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 9610 or ask any questions
