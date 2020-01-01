Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 880 – what's better?

Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 175K
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
344
Exynos 880 +94%
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Exynos 880 +58%
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Exynos 880 +66%
290576

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 880

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 5
Number of ALUs - 80
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2018 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Samsung Exynos 880 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 880 and Exynos 9610 or ask any questions
