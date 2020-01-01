Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 8890 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 125% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 11.92 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9610
344
Exynos 8890 +8%
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9610
1155
Exynos 8890 +13%
1310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9610
175332
Exynos 8890
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 8890

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T880 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 12
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 249 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.92 Gbit/s 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo -

Info

Announced March 2018 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9610 official site Samsung Exynos 8890 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 9610 or ask any questions
