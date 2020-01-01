Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 8890
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9610 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 125% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 11.92 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Exynos 8890 +8%
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Exynos 8890 +13%
1310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175332
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|249 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.92 Gbit/s
|26.82 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2400
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|-
Info
|Announced
|March 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
