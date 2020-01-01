Exynos 9611 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
54
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 183K
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
A11 Bionic +185%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
A11 Bionic +94%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
A11 Bionic +72%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
