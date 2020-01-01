Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs A11 Bionic

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 183K
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
A11 Bionic +185%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
A11 Bionic +94%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
A11 Bionic +72%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish