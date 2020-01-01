Exynos 9611 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 183K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
A13 Bionic +309%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
A13 Bionic +195%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
A13 Bionic +160%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
Cast your vote
6 (21.4%)
22 (78.6%)
Total votes: 28
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 990
- Apple A13 Bionic and Apple A12X Bionic