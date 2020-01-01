Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 584K vs 182K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
A14 Bionic +388%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1211
A14 Bionic +221%
3884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
182471
A14 Bionic +220%
584736

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

