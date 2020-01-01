Exynos 9611 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
96
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 584K vs 182K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
A14 Bionic +388%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1211
A14 Bionic +221%
3884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182471
A14 Bionic +220%
584736
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
