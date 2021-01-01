Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs A15 Bionic

Exynos 9611
VS
A15 Bionic
Exynos 9611
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
204632
A15 Bionic +297%
812406
CPU 58081 216265
GPU 41393 339795
Memory 42291 112472
UX 61318 133063
Total score 204632 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
328
A15 Bionic +434%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1223
A15 Bionic +287%
4728
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15 billion
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 3 5
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E9611 APL1W05
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
3. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
5. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A15 Bionic
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Apple A15 Bionic
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Apple A15 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish