We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 4 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 170K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Apple A9 +65%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +20%
1209
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +8%
183843
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2300 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 6
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

