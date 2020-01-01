Exynos 9611 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 170K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Apple A9 +65%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +20%
1209
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +8%
183843
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
Cast your vote
14 (53.8%)
12 (46.2%)
Total votes: 26
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Apple A9 vs A11 Bionic
- Apple A9 vs A10 Fusion