Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 650

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 65K
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +96%
332
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +52%
1232
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +180%
183940
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
5. Samsung Exynos 9611 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
6. HiSilicon Kirin 650 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
7. HiSilicon Kirin 650 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
8. HiSilicon Kirin 650 or Kirin 659
9. HiSilicon Kirin 650 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
10. HiSilicon Kirin 650 or Kirin 655

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish