Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 9000

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 689K vs 182K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Kirin 9000 +213%
1031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1211
Kirin 9000 +210%
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
182471
Kirin 9000 +278%
689659

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 24
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 855
2. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 845
3. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 712
4. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 720G
5. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 660
6. Kirin 9000 and Kirin 980
7. Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 765G
8. Kirin 9000 and Kirin 990 (5G)
9. Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
10. Kirin 9000 and A14 Bionic

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish