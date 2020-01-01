Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 955

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Kirin 955
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 119K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
332
Kirin 955 +3%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +12%
1232
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +54%
183940
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 9611
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 9611
6. HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Kirin 955
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 955
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or HiSilicon Kirin 955
9. HiSilicon Kirin 659 or Kirin 955

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish