Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 183K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Kirin 970 +19%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Kirin 970 +15%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Kirin 970 +28%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
15 (28.8%)
37 (71.2%)
Total votes: 52
