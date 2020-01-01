Exynos 9611 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 183K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Kirin 990 (4G) +129%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Kirin 990 (4G) +154%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Kirin 990 (4G) +136%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|3
|16
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
