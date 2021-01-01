Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1000

Exynos 9611
VS
Dimensity 1000
Exynos 9611
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 515K vs 184K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
184433
Dimensity 1000 +179%
515093
CPU 55979 161266
GPU 48708 196097
Memory 43050 84463
UX 38397 69537
Total score 184433 515093

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
327
Dimensity 1000 +147%
807
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1219
Dimensity 1000 +151%
3064
Image compression 74.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.65 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.65 words/s -
Machine learning 17.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.75 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 48 144
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
5. Samsung Exynos 9611 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish