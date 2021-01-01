Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 515K vs 184K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|55979
|161266
|GPU
|48708
|196097
|Memory
|43050
|84463
|UX
|38397
|69537
|Total score
|184433
|515093
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
327
Dimensity 1000 +147%
807
Multi-Core Score
1219
Dimensity 1000 +151%
3064
|Image compression
|74.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.65 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.8 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|422.75 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|9
|Shading units
|48
|144
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
