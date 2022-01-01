Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1100

Exynos 9611
VS
Dimensity 1100
Exynos 9611
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
230033
Dimensity 1100 +189%
664540
CPU 60447 170399
GPU 56508 232865
Memory 44109 120686
UX 70913 142286
Total score 230033 664540
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
324
Dimensity 1100 +105%
664
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1207
Dimensity 1100 +105%
2478
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition 25 words/s 51.5 words/s
Machine learning 17.7 images/s 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite 434 Krows/s 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9611
776
Dimensity 1100 +417%
4014
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 24 FPS
Score 776 4014

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 48 144
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E9611 MT6891Z/CZA
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

