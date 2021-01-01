Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 1200

Exynos 9611
VS
Dimensity 1200
Exynos 9611
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 671K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
204632
Dimensity 1200 +228%
671746
CPU 58081 170589
GPU 41393 233643
Memory 42291 118786
UX 61318 145445
Total score 204632 671746
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
328
Dimensity 1200 +199%
982
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1223
Dimensity 1200 +171%
3311
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 48 144
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E9611 MT6893
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
5. Samsung Exynos 9611 or MediaTek Helio G90T
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish