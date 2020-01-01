Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 800U

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Dimensity 800U
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 324K vs 183K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 11 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Dimensity 800U +58%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Dimensity 800U +77%
324896

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
