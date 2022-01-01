Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 372K vs 218K
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 11.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65670
|110238
|GPU
|43580
|85203
|Memory
|45462
|76179
|UX
|63998
|103974
|Total score
|218657
|372496
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
326
Dimensity 810 +91%
623
Multi-Core Score
1198
Dimensity 810 +58%
1890
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|776
|1230
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|77 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|42 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 337
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9611
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
