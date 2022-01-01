Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 810

Exynos 9611
VS
Dimensity 810
Exynos 9611
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 372K vs 218K
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
218657
Dimensity 810 +70%
372496
CPU 65670 110238
GPU 43580 85203
Memory 45462 76179
UX 63998 103974
Total score 218657 372496
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
326
Dimensity 810 +91%
623
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1198
Dimensity 810 +58%
1890
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9611
776
Dimensity 810 +59%
1230
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Score 776 1230

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 77 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 42 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 12 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9611 MT6833V
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
