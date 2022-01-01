Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 330% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 804K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
230033
Dimensity 8100 +250%
804029
CPU 60447 206994
GPU 56508 309418
Memory 44109 128811
UX 70913 160225
Total score 230033 804029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
324
Dimensity 8100 +199%
970
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1207
Dimensity 8100 +231%
3996
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9611
776
Dimensity 8100 +645%
5780
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 34 FPS
Score 776 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 3
GPU frequency 850 MHz 912 MHz
Execution units 3 6
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E9611 MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
