Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 422K vs 230K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 11.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|59487
|117573
|GPU
|55272
|117769
|Memory
|47325
|74820
|UX
|67843
|110894
|Total score
|230845
|422350
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
329
Dimensity 900 +115%
706
Multi-Core Score
1213
Dimensity 900 +77%
2150
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|19.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|37.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|33.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|19.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|650.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|12 FPS
|Score
|776
|2019
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|10 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|48
|48
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|18.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 337
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9611
|MT6877
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
