Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Dimensity 900

Exynos 9611
VS
Dimensity 900
Exynos 9611
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 422K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
230845
Dimensity 900 +83%
422350
CPU 59487 117573
GPU 55272 117769
Memory 47325 74820
UX 67843 110894
Total score 230845 422350
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
329
Dimensity 900 +115%
706
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1213
Dimensity 900 +77%
2150
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition 25 words/s 37.75 words/s
Machine learning 17.7 images/s 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s 2.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite 434 Krows/s 650.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9611
776
Dimensity 900 +160%
2019
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 12 FPS
Score 776 2019

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 10 billion
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 48
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9611 MT6877
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
5. Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Helio G90T
6. MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
10. MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish