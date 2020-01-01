Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Helio A22

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 80K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +104%
332
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +126%
1232
Helio A22
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +129%
183940
Helio A22
80259

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
