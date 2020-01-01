Exynos 9611 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 80K
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +104%
332
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +126%
1232
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +129%
183940
80259
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
