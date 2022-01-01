Exynos 9611 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 11.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65670
|-
|GPU
|43580
|-
|Memory
|45462
|-
|UX
|63998
|-
|Total score
|220191
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611 +37%
329
241
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611 +15%
1215
1060
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Score
|776
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 337
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E9611
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
