Exynos 9611 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
44
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 204K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|58081
|92742
|GPU
|41393
|95976
|Memory
|42291
|57726
|UX
|61318
|98195
|Total score
|204632
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
328
Helio G96 +55%
509
Multi-Core Score
1223
Helio G96 +35%
1657
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9611
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1