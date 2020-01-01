Exynos 9611 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
35
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +94%
332
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +41%
1232
875
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183940
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio P20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6757
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1