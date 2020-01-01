Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Helio P20

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Helio P20
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +94%
332
Helio P20
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +41%
1232
Helio P20
875
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183940
Helio P20
n/a

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6757
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio P20
7. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Helio P20
8. MediaTek Helio G70 vs Helio P20

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P20 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish