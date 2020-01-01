Exynos 9611 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660