Exynos 9611 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 103K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +115%
329
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +41%
1209
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +77%
183843
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|770 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
