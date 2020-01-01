Exynos 9611 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 96K
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +94%
329
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +24%
1209
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +91%
183843
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
