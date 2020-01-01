Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Helio P65 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Helio P65

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Helio P65
Helio P65

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Helio P65 +7%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Helio P65 +5%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Helio P65 +1%
185658

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P65 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
