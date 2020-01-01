Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Helio P90 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Helio P90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 183K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Helio P90 +21%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Helio P90 +24%
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Helio P90 +20%
220657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 970 MHz
Cores 3 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 November 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6779
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

