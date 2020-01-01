Exynos 9611 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 183K
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Helio P95 +21%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Helio P95 +25%
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Helio P95 +15%
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
