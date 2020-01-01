Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek MT6737 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek MT6737

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 41K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +183%
1232
MediaTek MT6737
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +342%
183940
MediaTek MT6737
41657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion
TDP 8 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500-650 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6737
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

