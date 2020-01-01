Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 41K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +157%
332
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +183%
1232
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +342%
183940
41657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and MediaTek MT6737
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6737
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
