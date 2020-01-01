Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 12.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 49K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 2-years later
- 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +219%
332
104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +251%
1232
351
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +269%
183940
49876
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and MediaTek MT6739
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|570 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|16
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6739
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1