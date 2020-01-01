Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 12.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 49K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +251%
1232
MediaTek MT6739
351
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +269%
183940
MediaTek MT6739
49876

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 570 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 16
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6739
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

