We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +143%
1232
MediaTek MT6750
506
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion
TDP 8 W -

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 520 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Announced September 2019 August 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6750
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

