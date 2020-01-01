Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +161%
332
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +200%
1232
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183940
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|24
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
