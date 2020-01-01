Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +161%
332
Snapdragon 425
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +200%
1232
Snapdragon 425
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 308
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 300
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 24
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

