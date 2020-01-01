Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +89%
332
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +23%
1232
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183940
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 430
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
