We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +23%
1232
Snapdragon 430
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 430

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MSM8937
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

