Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 73K
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +163%
332
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +111%
1232
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +150%
183940
73620
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
