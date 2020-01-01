Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 439

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 88K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +49%
1209
Snapdragon 439
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +107%
183843
Snapdragon 439
88825

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 450 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish