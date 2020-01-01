Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 149K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +29%
329
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 460 +4%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +23%
183843
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
14 (51.9%)
13 (48.1%)
Total votes: 27
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 662