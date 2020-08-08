Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 3 years and 8 months later
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +17%
1209
Snapdragon 625
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
Kelvin Faith 08 August 2020 15:10
Exynos9611 I think it's the best
Jimmy Kimmy Limmy Timmy 11 August 2020 15:05
Exynos is never best dude. Snapdragon 730 is better than 9611.
