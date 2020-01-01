Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Has 2 more cores
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +21%
332
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +50%
1232
824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183940
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 650
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
