Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 652

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 4 years and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 99K
  • Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +22%
1209
Snapdragon 652
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +85%
183843
Snapdragon 652
99413

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 510
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 652 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish