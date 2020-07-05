Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 660

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 157K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Snapdragon 660 +9%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +16%
183843
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

