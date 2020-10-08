Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 675

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 183K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Snapdragon 675 +16%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Snapdragon 675 +13%
207848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 3 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

