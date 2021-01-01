Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 695

Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 695
Exynos 9611
Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 202K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
202625
Snapdragon 695 +95%
394205
CPU 58081 -
GPU 41393 -
Memory 42291 -
UX 61318 -
Total score 202625 394205
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1200
Snapdragon 695 +41%
1694
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Score 776 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9611 SM6375
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9611
2. Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9611
3. Helio G95 and Exynos 9611
4. Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 9611
5. Helio G80 and Exynos 9611
6. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 695
7. Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 695
8. Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 695
9. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 695
10. Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 695
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 695 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish